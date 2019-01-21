Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are entertaining their millions of fans by not only through their superhero movies but by their sweet Twitter brawls as well. As the entire world is going gaga over #10YearsChallenge, the official Twitter account of Deadpool movie has trolled Huge Jackman in the best way possible.

Over the last couple of years, Ryan has trolled Hugh on multiple occasions and The Greatest Showman movie star has responded with the same enthusiasm. Following the ongoing trend of #10YearChallenge, the official Twitter account of Deadpool movie posted a picture from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which shows Hugh Jackman as a young mutant, walking away from the explosion with his claws out.

Alongside to this macho picture of Hugh Jackman, they shared a picture of Wolverine's grave from Logan movie, which Logan's clone-figure Laura marks with an "X" after she leaves — a final goodbye to the superhero.

In addition to this, the Twitter account of Deadpool did not even leave other X-Men character. In a subsequent tweet, they made fun of Stefan Kapicic's Colossus by sharing a picture of him alongside an image of a trashcan.

As of now, Hugh Jackman has not responded to this troll but it would be interesting to see how he is going to do that? Maybe he is going to add some pictures of Ryan Reynolds when he was featured as Green Lantern or to make it funnier, Jackman can post pictures of Reynolds when he was first featured as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Apparently, this is not the first time when these stars have trolled each other on Twitter. Back in 2018, just before Christmas, Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious picture of himself dressed in a sweater. As per his tweet, Hugh Jackman and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal told him to come to their 'sweater party,' which apparently was simply a joke.

In professional endeavours, after starring in the PG-13 version of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is currently busy with Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, in which he is going to provide the voice acting as well as will perform via motion-capture technology. In addition to this, he is going to star as One in the upcoming Michael Bay movie Six Underground.