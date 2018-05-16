The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) (often referred to as the Censor Board) has a history of ordering unreasonable cuts. Remember the James Bond movie Spectre? The board asked the makers to reduce the duration of an elaborate kiss scene in the movie.

When such has been the case in the past, you'd expect the foul-mouthed merc aka Deadpool to have a bumpy ride to the post-credits scenes. However, CBFC has decided to let Marvel fans enjoy the summer by ordering zero cuts in Deadpool 2.

The zero-cuts policy comes as a shock considering that, in 2016, Deadpool was ordered to make seven cuts. Sources told Bollywood Life that the board has ordered a couple of words to be censored, otherwise, it is good to be screened with an A rating.

Deadpool 2 has got no cuts as such. A few words have been beeped out and nothing else. All the scenes have been retained, giving the viewers a better experience.

The cuss words have been censored in a way that doesn't hinder the viewing experience. This comes as a great news and hints that there is finally some freedom of expression at the cinema.

With the world premiere held recently, Deadpool 2 received rave reviews from critics, many of whom deemed the sequel better than Deadpool.

Here's a list of all the visuals and words which were censored by the #CBFC in the film #Deadpool. Hillarious! pic.twitter.com/XhESfdEgkk — Sheikh Saaliq (@Sheikh_Saaliq) February 12, 2016

Deadpool 2 is set to release in India on May 18. While the English version will primarily be ruling the multiplexes, the movie will also be released in regional languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is filling Ryan Reynolds' shoes for the Hindi version.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni and T.J. Miller to name a few.