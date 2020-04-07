After the initial deadlock over the discussion on the Coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will finally hold talks on the issue on Thursday. The discussion on COVID-19 that has killed more than 74,000 people and infected over 1.3 million globally. The Dominican Republic which is the Council President for April said that the council has formally scheduled closed video-teleconferencing (VTC) "regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the issues that fall under the UNSC mandate". Moreover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also take part in the session as a briefer. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any media statement will be issued after the meeting.

Earlier proposal to discuss COVID-19 in UNSC was stalled by China and Russia

As per a report by news agency PTI, it was only last week that the Special Envoy from the Dominican Republic to UN Ambassador Jose Singer and President of Security Council for April had informed that the five or six members of the UNSC have requested for a meeting on the outbreak of the deadly virus. The country assumed the Presidency for April which keeps on rotating monthly. Last month, China that is a permanent member of held the Chair and vetoed the discussion on the issue along with Russia.

The Chinese regime has been blocking a discussion due to major differences with the United States. The two countries have been witnessing a strain in the relationship after the US President Donald Trump blamed the former for the spread of Coronavirus. Last month, in a press conference Trump called COVID-19 a 'China-Virus' drawing sharp criticism from the Chinese regime.

Stalemate over the language of the resolution

Further, a report by NBC News also highlighted that the talks among UNSC member nations on a joint declaration or resolution on coronavirus remain in deadlock over Washington's persistence that it should explicitly mention China as the originator of the virus. In contrast, the Chinese diplomats wanted to put a statement praising the county's efforts to contain the virus. Notably, last week UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution calling for stronger international cooperation to fight and defeat COVID-19.