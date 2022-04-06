If you are a faint-hearted person, this video is not for you. In a shocking turn of events, American rapper Markelle Morrow, who passed away after being shot, was used as a prop at his own funeral. The rapper, who is popularly known as Goonew, was used as a mannequin and his body was used as a prop at a nightclub in Washington DC.

What transpired

Morrow's family and friends threw him a "grand bash" at his funeral. He was dressed in designer clothes and even crowned. "Popular rapper Goonew was shot and killed in Prince George's County. His family hosted his funeral in a club where his body was propped up like a mannequin to join the celebration," a social media user wrote while sharing the video.

Trigger warning: Might be sensitive for some viewers, discretion advised

Popular rapper Goonew was shot and killed in Prince George's County. His family hosted his funeral in a club where his body was propped up like a mannequin to join the celebration. pic.twitter.com/ge1mvpzISq — Coki (@Zucoki) April 4, 2022

Family reacts to the outrage

The family and friends are seen dancing to loud music and having a gala time around his dead body. The video went viral and triggered quite an outrage. However, his family maintains that they are "pleased" with the way they "sent him away".

"People just saying what they want to say, and that's fine. That's perfectly fine. I'm pleased with how I sent my son away," Morrow's mother, Patrice, reportedly told Fox 5 DC.

The nightclub has reportedly apologised and added that they were not aware of what exactly would transpire.