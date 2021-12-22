Heath Cherry, better known for his stage name Hard Trix, is a Canadian rapper/ singer and songwriter. He was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Growing up was a challenge. He found it hard to fit in during his elementary years, ended up getting kicked out due to fighting other students, which led him to be homeschooled. Where he lived with his mother and two brothers.

He started high school which was more of a challenge because he started struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Where he ended up being admitted into the hospital many times due to substance abuse. Towards the end of high school, he just barely scraped by graduating. But he finished high school and graduated in 2012. He knew he needed a positive way to express his feelings.

Then he started beatboxing and not long after he started writing lyrics to any beat he would listen to, first, it started with unprofessional songs for fun in his basement, not long after he knew that he was destined to make music. And started professionally recording. He found this platform was the best to get his message across and to cope with his struggles with substance abuse.

His first album "High and Low" was released in 2013, which gained attraction. People were intrigued by his flow, his lyricism, and the style of his wordplay. Stroker Deluca produced all the beats. mixed and mastered the alum.

His first music video was "my own thing" which reached on multiple social media platforms with over 200k in views on YouTube. In 2017 he released his second album, named Bad Habits featuring many other artists such as producer Stroker Deluca, his good friend David Tunnel (Tunnel Vision), and many more. After his album, he has been focusing on dropping many singles frequently along with many music videos as well. His most recent music video and single "Living just Right" was just released in August 2020.

He is now determined to stay focused on releasing singles/music videos and he also worked with people in the industry on getting his work on famous hip hop/rap blogs and sites. He is working on staying on the path of sobriety as well to set a good example for his son as well as the fans and friends that look up to him and that are routing and supporting his success in his career.