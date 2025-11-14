This Friday, movie-goers are in for a hilarious visual retreat as the much-awaited sequel De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan, finally released in theatres today.

If you have watched the first part, De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper sequel and starts exactly from where De De Pyaar De ended.

Let's rewind what happened in the prequel of De De Pyaar De

Ajay and Rakul fall in love despite a stark age difference, with Tabu playing Ajay's ex-wife. Ajay's character's kids take his girlfriend (Rakul) home and introduce her as his secretary. Soon, the entire family learns that Rakul and Ajay's characters are not secretary–boss but actually boyfriend and girlfriend.

Now, in the second part, the tables turn. Rakul's (Ayesha) family meets Ajay Devgn (Ashish), and she introduces him as her boyfriend. R. Madhavan plays Rakul's father, while Gautami Kapoor essays the role of her mother.

Ayesha's parents, Rakesh and Anu, are college sweethearts and totally in sync even after 31 years of marriage. They are not just parents to a 25-year-old independent woman, but also friends who encourage open, honest conversations. They are also doting in-laws to their bahu, Kittu, played by Ishita Dutta, whose presence will remind you of the Drishyam franchise, especially in scenes with Ajay Devgn.

In a nutshell, the story revolves around Ashish making every effort to impress Ayesha's parents. After he cooks a full Punjabi breakfast.

However, the chemistry between Rakul and Ajay once again feels a bit off, as the age gap and their romantic track didn't fully sit well with fans.

Netizens called out Rakul and Ajay's sizzling and scintillating bold dance moves. Especially in Jhoom Sharabi, the steps looked inappropriate, and many questioned whether such choreography was even needed.

De De Pyaar De 2 is a family entertainer filled with chaos, comedy and a dash of romance between R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

After watching the film, many fans have praised R. Madhavan's performance, saying he completely stole the show.

Take a look at what netizens have to say!

Another X user wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is surprisingly entertaining, must much more than tralier Pure commerical entertainer which should be enjoyed with family @ajaydevgn is good , he underplayed himself as the character demands uff uff."

One more netizen tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe2 Review: De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper Indian family entertainer... the kind we've been missing! A solid story backed by surprising twists and turns, plus superb performances by #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan and #RakulPreetSingh Fans of first part... run to the theatre!."

Check out the tweets below:

A user wrote, "A witty, warm rom‑com that hits all the right notes with humour, heart & memorable performances.."

#DeDePyaarDe2Review – All Gloss, Little Fun and Weak execution ⭐⭐ (2/5)#DeDePyaarDe2 starring #AjayDevgn & #RakulPreetSingh picks up from Part 1 and tries cramming in everything — comedy, banter, songs, dad–daughter drama, emotions..but fails to add to story.



Another user wrote, "Though directed by Anshul Sharma, you instantly know when you're watching a Luv Ranjan film — the tone, the punch, the way the characters speak. De De Pyaar De 2 is no different. The signature Ranjan stamp is all over, and honestly, we're not complaining.."

#DeDePyaarDe2 Review : -



It is a witty, warm rom-com that successfully blends sharp humor with heartfelt emotional depth.

The film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama, delivering a complete family entertainer with a subtle message.#AjayDevgn anchors the movie with a… pic.twitter.com/htm1j1YHxX — GAURAV (@Gaurav_HRX) November 14, 2025

The next one said, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is a fun mix of romance, chaos, and family clashes, keeps you laughing while sneaking in some real emotions. Overall, an age-gap romance never looked this fun, messy," said a fan. "#DeDePyaarDe2 truly belongs to Ajay Devgan; his presence is solely dominating the film. The banter between him and Rakul Preet Singh's parents is hilarious and adds a lot of charm. Several scenes stand out so much that they're worth rewatching again and again.."

About De De Pyaar De 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Meezan, Gautami Kapoor, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan. The sequel is produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.