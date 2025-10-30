Ajay Devgn is known for his funny dance moves, not in a literal sense, but in the way he incorporates quirky hand and leg movements and turns any choreography into a masterpiece. If you've seen his earlier songs, the most famous ones were Pehla Tu Duja Tu and Poo Po Poo Po from his old hits.

And now, the actor is back with yet another banger dance move in the second song from his upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The makers dropped Jhoom Sharaabi on Wednesday evening, and it's a remake of the popular track Jhoom Barabar Jhoom Sharaabi.

The recreated song features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the track is a vibrant mix of energy, glamour, and groove.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the song, calling it a perfect blend of beats, moves, and madness.

In the clip, Ajay is seen drunk, imagining Rakul Preet in a bar. The video shows Ajay dancing along with other performers, doing bizarre leg steps while holding a glass filled with alcohol and swaying it, somewhat similar to the Hum Saath Saath Hain pose.

Rakul, on the other hand, looks sexy and sultry in an electric pink bralette and lehenga. The duo set the dance floor ablaze with their sizzling chemistry.

However, it's Ajay and Rakul's intimate scenes in the song that didn't sit well with netizens, who called out the makers. A particular scene that went viral shows Ajay resting his head on Rakul's chest, which many dubbed as vulgar.

Several fans reacted strongly, calling the song and choreography cheap and criticized Ajay for doing such scenes, especially considering De De Pyaar De is a popular franchise.

Take a look at the comments:

Talking about the song, director Anshul Sharma shared, "We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar's lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices."

Makers knew their Script, Hype, even #AjayDevgn couldn't pull crowd!



So they brought this baddie on the floor ?‍?❤️‍? #RakulPreetSingh pic.twitter.com/EZif043SoC — Filmy Shreya ? (@cinephile_49) October 29, 2025

The trailer picks up exactly where the first film left off.

Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) are head over heels in love with each other, but thier complicated age gap is the topic of discussion.

In the new film, Aashish must now face an even tougher challenge: winning over Ayesha's family. The two arrive at her parents' home, played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who try hard to appear open-minded, until they realise that Aashish is almost the same age as Ayesha's father. What follows is a mix of humour, emotional moments, and the return of Aashish's best friend, played by Jaaved Jaaferi, trying to keep things from completely falling apart.

De De Pyaar De (2019) is a romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh. The story follows Aashish, a 50-year-old London-based man who falls in love with Ayesha, a carefree 26-year-old woman. Their age-gap relationship faces its biggest test when Aashish takes Ayesha to India to meet his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu), and their two children.

Tabu, who played Devgn's estranged wife, Manju, in the original, will not return for the sequel, but new faces, including Ishita Dutta, join the cast.