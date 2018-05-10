Wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils (DD) face table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday, May 10.

When is DD vs SRH and how to watch it live on TV, online in India

The IPL 2018 outing in Delhi will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

DD vs SRH - Preview

Daredevils cannot afford another defeat if they are to keep their playoff chances alive. The Sunrisers need another win to assure themselves a spot in the knockout stage of the cash-rich tournament. The contrasting scenario is expected to make for a riveting encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

There is added pressure on the Daredevils as they face the gargantuan task of stopping the Sunrisers' juggernaut. Kane Williamson's men have won five matches, including a seven-wicket thrashing of DD in Hyderabad last week, on the trot.

Sunrisers' bowling department has been the biggest talking point of the season as it has defended under-par totals. The visitors are heading into the match on the back of a five-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who failed to chase 147.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul have been miserly at the death while leg-spinner Rashid Khan has strangulated oppositions in the middle overs.

Tricky test for SRH bowlers?

However, SRH may face a difficult test at the Feroz Shah Kotla where the conditions are in stark contrast to that of their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Kane Williamson's men will probably need their batsmen to step up and deliver as short boundaries at the Kolta dampens the visitors' bowling advantage. Concerns over lack of run from the SRH middle order remain and Thursday's outing will give them a chance to test their batting might.

It will be a good challenge for the SRH bowlers as well as they will be operating on batsmen-friendly conditions against an explosive unit, consisting the likes of fearless youngsters in Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and skipper Iyer.

DD are in a desperate situation but they will be playing all their upcoming games at home. A win over title contenders SRH will be the much-needed boost for Iyer's men towards progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

DD vs SRH - Team News

Delhi Daredevils probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Naman Ojha, Vijay Shankar, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

IPL 2018 live stream and TV listings