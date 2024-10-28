Within hours after three youth lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Deputy Commissioner Jammu ordered an inquiry into the mishap. District Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, who also chairs the District Road Safety Committee, has ordered an inquiry into the recent motorcycle accident at Panjgrain, Nagrota, resulting in the loss of three lives.

A committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr. Rajesh Kumar has been entrusted to ascertain the cause of the accident within seven days and determine whether any shortcomings, such as inadequate signage, improper gradient, or lack of mandatory safety measures, led to the accident.

The committee comprises officers from departments, including the Public Works Department (R&B), Transport Department, and other enforcement agencies.

The District Commissioner also expressed deep condolences to the victims' families. In light of this tragic incident, the Deputy Commissioner has urged all drivers and pillion riders to adhere strictly to traffic and road safety rules.

A devastating road accident on the National Highway near Panjgrain, Jammu, resulted in the instantaneous deaths of three young men, aged 20–22. The victims, Sumit Balgotra, Gaurav Balgotra, and Ram Mehra, residents of Indra Colony, Janipur, were returning from Kattal Battal, Nagrota, where they visited Sumit's sister.

The accident occurred when their two-wheeler (JK02DL-1797) collided with an oil tanker (JK02CR-7794). A police official confirmed the incident, stating the bodies were shifted to Government Medical College Jammu's mortuary for post-mortem.

The deceased youths' family members shared their heartbreaking stories. Sumit, the sole brother to five sisters, worked as a pizza delivery boy. Gaurav was employed at a goldsmith's shop and Ram Mehra was unemployed.

The tanker driver, now under arrest, claimed none of the victims wore helmets. Police registered a case (FIR 284/2024) under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS at Nagrota Police Station.

Two NEET aspirants were killed on this road

On October 22, a tragic road accident in the same area claimed the lives of two young students, Towheed Wani and Mehrun Nissa. The aspiring medical professionals, both in their early twenties, were on their way from Nagrota to Bhatindi when their motorcycle skidded on Sidhra bridge on the outskirts of Jammu City and was struck by a speeding truck.

Towheed Wani, from Rajouri, and Mehrun Nissa, from Doda, were dedicated students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate MBBS admissions. They resided in Jammu's Bhatindi area, where they diligently studied together, sharing a common dream of serving humanity through medicine.