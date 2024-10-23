A devastating road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway late Wednesday evening claimed the lives of two young students, Towheed Wani and Mehrun Nissa. The aspiring medical professionals, both in their early twenties, were on their way from Nagrota to Bhatindi when their motorcycle skidded on Sidhra bridge on the outskirts of Jammu City and was struck by a speeding truck.

Eyewitnesses reported that Wani, driving the motorcycle, lost control when a passenger in a parked car suddenly opened the door. The unexpected obstruction caught Wani off guard, causing him to lose grip on the motorcycle's handlebars. The vehicle skidded, and before the riders could regain balance, the truck, travelling at high speed, collided with the motorcycle.

The force of the impact was fatal. Both riders succumbed to severe injuries on the spot. The truck driver, unable to halt in time, was left shaken by the horrific incident.

Victims were preparing for NEET

Towheed Wani, from Rajouri, and Mehrun Nissa, from Doda, were dedicated students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate MBBS admissions. They resided in Jammu's Bhatindi area, where they diligently studied together, sharing a common dream of serving humanity through medicine.

The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, where postmortem and formalities were completed before being handed over to their families. The truck driver was taken into custody, and a case was registered for further investigation.

This heartbreaking incident cuts short the bright futures of two promising students, leaving families, friends, and communities in mourning. Their dedication to pursuing medical excellence will be remembered.

This tragic event underscores the importance of road safety measures and responsible driving practices to prevent such unbearable losses. Authorities must revisit traffic regulations and enforcement to minimize accidents.

Local residents expressed shock and grief, emphasizing the need for increased caution on highways. Educational institutions and fellow students mourned the loss, remembering Towheed and Mehrun's enthusiasm and commitment to their studies.

Police officials have initiated an investigation into the accident, examining factors contributing to the tragedy. The probe will assess culpability and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

Two killed in Kishtwar road accident.

Two people were killed while six others were injured after a vehicle met an accident in the Chasti Padder area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a driver of Tata Sumo lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve near the Chasti area. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Gulabgarh Padder from Chasoti. In this incident, two people were killed while six others were injured. They were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Atholi Padder for medical treatment. The deceased have been identified as Akshay Kumar son of Bansi Lal and Parveen Kumar son of Bansi Lal both residents of Chasoti.