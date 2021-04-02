DC films and Warner Bros will no longer work on Ava DuVernay New Gods, Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerland's Aquaman spinoff The Trench, and James Wan's project. A Deadline report stated that The Trench had been shelved due to Wan's busy schedule with Aquaman 2, while New Gods which was created by Jack Kirby, was stopped as the parameters of that project far exceeded a feature stand-alone structure. The Trench, which had a horror element in its plot was based on Aquaman's battle.

Warner Bros and DC Films released the following statements:

"As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skilful hands if they were to move forward in the future."

The New Gods

The New Gods were the genesis of the uber-villains of DC Comics. The New Gods were originally written in early 1970. In the comics they came into existence after the world of gods from classical mythology was destroyed during the Ragnarok phase. The gods had then two plans, the New Genesis and Apokolips. While the former is paradise, the latter is hell. Naturally, war comes to place.

In an era, where fans have requested the makers of Justice League to release the Snyder's Cut, the New Gods would have granted the studios $500 million or maybe more, had it been directed by the right directors, who had been associated with the writings of DC Comics through and through, and most importantly, subtract the Marvel elements.

At present, the production is quite focused on Matt Reeves directorial of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Other DC Comics projects include The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of Gods, Supergirl, Wonder Woman 3, and television series Superman And Lois.