Ryan Reynolds will not appear in Zack Snyder's HBO Max release Justice League, which is expected to be a four-hour long film. Various DC Comics fans were disappointed when they learned that Ryan Reynolds will not appear in a cameo in the upcoming Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. The false piece of information started making rounds on social media after a clip went viral where a man who had similar physical features like Reynolds had been seen wearing the suit. Vanity Fair had even confirmed the news with an article.

The actor took to Twitter and put all rumours to rest. "It's not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

The next Justice League

Much before the actor had gained fame for playing the foul-mouthed superhero character Deadpool in the Marvel franchise, Reynold's performance in the Green Lantern had been a major disappointment. An aspect he knew well and comically acknowledged in Deadpool 2, wherein a cameo scene Deadpool shot Ryan Reynolds who had signed up for the script of Green Lantern.

In the latest trailer of Justice League, there had been a feature of a new face: Jared Leto, who is reprising his role as The Joker. That moment was, by far, the most talked-about section of the nearly three-minute trailer.

For the latest Zack Snyder's cut version the final cast includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera, for the new shots. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Henry Cavill as Superman along with Ezra Miller as Flash have also reprised their roles in the latest Justice League film.