Hollywood director Zack Snyder has announced that his latest release Army of the Dead will release on Netflix on May 21. "Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21. Teaser this Thursday," the director tweeted from his social media handles. Zack Snyder's latest film is expected to be a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie. In the poster, too many bloody hands can be seen locked due to a vault, as they struggle to step out.

The Justice League director got the idea for his monster genre mash-up shortly after he had finished his 2004 remake of George A. Romero's classic Dawn of the Dead. In Army of the Dead, a plague had been released from Nevada's secretive Area 51 military base. The US government has managed to contain the outbreak by building a wall around an overrun Sin City. But there's still all that cash in zombie-infested casinos, if only somebody is brave (or dumb) enough to try to go and get it.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zack Snyder had shared that the idea had languished in development at Warner Bros. for years until Netflix chose to take it and complete it in their domain. The streamer site had been so head over heels for it that it also set a four-hour animated prequel series and a prequel film which had been directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer.

The story of Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries who attempted a heist at a Las Vegas casino, with Dave Bautista leading the charge as Scott Ward. The cast also features Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, and Tig Notaro, who's replacing Chris D'Elia as the rebranded sarcastic helicopter-pilot, Marianne Peters.