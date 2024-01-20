The wedding season is here and celebrities as well as commoners are getting hitched to their loved ones or say soulmates. Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took nuptial vows with long-term beau Nupur Shikare in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

And now, veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Several pictures have surfaced on social media, wherein we can see Shohaib and Sana in bridal outfits.

Amid DIVORCE rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza; PAK cricketer Shoaib Malik ties the knot with actor Sana Javed

Shohaib's marriage comes as a shock as rumours are rife that all is not well between him and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. It was reported that the duo have called it quits.

On Saturday, Shohaib through a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter dropped his wedding pictures and captioned it as: "And we created you in pairs."

Meanwhile, Shohaib's marriage news has shaken social media as a few days before his marriage, Sania Mirza on January 17 (Wednesday), posted a cryptic story on Instagram, sparking rumours of her potential divorce from Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post ahead of Shoaib's marriage

In her story was a picture containing the text, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Shoaib's personal life

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were rumoured to be dating the Pakistan cricketer. On her birthday the cricketing star had wished the Pakistan actor last year. Sharing a lovely image on Instagram he wrote, "Happy Birthday Buddy.

Notably, Shoaib Malik had divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before marrying tennis star Sania Mirza later that year.

Sana Javed also changed her name in the bio of her Instagram account, making it Sana Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza haven't spoken about their divorce and have remained tight-lipped about their private lives even as speculation was rife about their separation.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad, India in 2010, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Izhaan, the couple's first child, was born in 2018.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai last year. Sania and Shoaib put the rumours to rest when they hosted the 'Mirza-Malik' TV show together from Dubai.