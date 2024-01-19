Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time with make-up artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. The duo had an intimate wedding ceremony at Arpita Khan's residence. Sshrura Khan celebrated her first birthday posy marriage with her husband Arbaaz Khan and his family.

Arbaaz Khan celebrates wife Sshura Khan's first birthday post marriage

On Thursday, Shura and Arbaaz hosted a party for Sshrua. Arbaaz Khan's family members attended the party.

The party was also attended by Salman Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and kids Ahil-Ayat, Aayush Sharma, singer Iulia Vantur, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Sshura Khan had a wholesome birthday celebration as she cut her birthday cake with her husband Arbaaz Khan. It so happened that the paparazzi celebrated her birthday. Sshura was shy at first but then she obliged and greeted the paps with gratitude.

After the cake cutting, Arbaaz lovingly fed Sshura cake. Several videos from the bash have gone viral.

One of the videos shows, Salman Khan arriving for the bash. Seen at the bash was Salman's rumoured GF Iulia Vantur.

Arhaan Khan had a fun banter with the paparazzi.

Arbaaz Khan shared a loving picture on Shura's birthday and captioned it, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying "Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

Arbaaz and Shura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" he wrote.

Several videos and pictures were shared by Arbaaz. During the ceremony, Arhaan Khan sang at his father's wedding. Arbaaz Khan shared the video on his social media.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor.