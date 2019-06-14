At least one staffer was killed and three others injured when four dacoits carried out an armed robbery in Muthoot Finance office in Nashik on Friday, police said.

Four masked robbers with guns and axes barged into the company's office in Untwadi area, opened fire to scare the staffers and customers, witnesses said. The bank's auditor was killed in the fire while three people including the manager of the office and the security guard were injured.

The robbers had started attacking when one of the bank's staff members had pressed the siren in the office and triggered the robbers into a panic.

They grabbed a large amount of cash and decamped, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil told reporters. The police are currently investigating the case.

(Article written with inputs from agencies)