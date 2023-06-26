The daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral, has raised concerns about safety, security and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national capital.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral, has raised concern about safety, security and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national Capital.

On Saturday afternoon (June 24), a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs two lakh cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Interestingly, the tunnel is located near the Supreme Court, High Court, NIA office, old Delhi Police Headquarters and among others.

The footage, authenticated by the Delhi Police, reveals the shocking sequence of events as four men on two motorcycles intercepted the vehicle and swiftly executed their plan.

As per the CCTV footage, on Saturday afternoon when the cab (white colour Swift Dzire) was making its way through the busy tunnel, two bikes abruptly came in the car's path, forcing it to come to a halt. Within moments, two of the assailants disembark and menacingly point their firearms at the frightened occupants of the vehicle, instilling a sense of fear and helplessness.

In an audacious move, one of the robbers swiftly opens the rear left door of the cab and snatches a black bag, presumably containing valuable belongings.

The entire ordeal unfolded within a matter of seconds, leaving the victims shocked and vulnerable.

According to police, the victim identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, came to Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint regarding this incident.

Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram to deliver the bag of cash.

"They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila, and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh at gunpoint," said the police.

The official stated that based on his complaint, they have lodged an FIR under sections 397 and 34 of the IPC.

The officials said that police teams were scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants.

"We are tracing the route they took after committing the crime," the official added.

AAP demands control of law & order

The AAP on Monday said if Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxsena was unable to handle Delhi's crime situation, the law and order should be entrusted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing mediapersons with regards to Sunday's incident in which a delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants near Pragati Maidan, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said "No place is safe in the capital, whether it is Tihar Jail, University, Court, or Hospital. Kejriwal should be given control of law and order."

Kakkar mentioned that on June 18, four murders took place in the capital, after which the Delhi Chief Minister wrote a letter to the L-G.

"We have already stated that police stations are facing a staff crunch. There is a 35 percent shortage of staff in each police station. We have requested the revival of Thana committees," she said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also accused the L-G and demanded his resignation.

(With inputs from IANS)