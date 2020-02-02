The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir police, on Sunday, February 2 carried out fresh raids at Shopian in South Kashmir on locations of suspended DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad and a law school dropout Irfan Ahmad.

On Saturday, February 1 a 20-member NIA team arrived in Kashmir to collect more facts about Davinder Singh who was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11.

NIA currently interrogating Davinder Singh

The team led by a DIG rank officer went to Anantnag and held a meeting with the police officials, sources said. NIA officials are currently interrogating Singh in Jammu after the agency got his transit remand.

Last week the DG NIA, YC Modi, IPS reviewed investigations into the case that shook the security establishment of J&K and the Centre.

After initial investigations by the J&K Police, the case was handed over to the NIA. According to sources, Babu, Ahmed and Mir had planned travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

After Singh's arrest, J&K police conducted multiple raids at his residences in Srinagar.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K police in Srinagar and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors who visited Kashmir last month including the ambassador of the US.