The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigations into the case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, has brought the disgraced DSP to Jammu for investigations.

According to sources, Davinder Singh has been brought on a transit remand. A formal remand from the NIA court for interrogation will be taken on Thursday, January 23.

On Wednesday, fresh raids were carried out by the probe agency at Singh's residences in Srinagar.

Singh was caught while transporting two militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in a vehicle to Jammu on January 11. According to reports, the two militants and the lawyer had plans to travel to India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

The case was transferred to the NIA after initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Singh has been dismissed from the service and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited the commendation medal and certificate awarded to him.

Davinder Singh's ISI connection

The NIA will also probe the tainted cop to establish his suspected decade-long connection with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Davinder Singh paid three visits to Bangladesh in 2019 and stayed there for many days, investigations have revealed. Two of his daughters are currently studying in Bangladesh but the security agencies fear that the main purpose of his visit could be an ISI connection.