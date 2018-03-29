Australia opener David Warner has issued an apology for "his part" and claims he will take full responsibility after the ball-tampering row.

The 31-year-old, who was his national team's vice-captain, along with captain Steven Smith orchestrated a plan that would see them tamper the ball. It was Cameron Bancroft, who executed it with a help of sandpaper on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Bancroft admitted his mistake, while Smith revealed he was aware of the plan in advance. Several former players have slammed the Australian trio for what they call as a premeditated cheating.

Cricket Australia has handed down a severe punishment to Smith, Warner and Bancroft. The former two are banned for a year, while the opening batsman has been banned for nine months from playing domestic and international cricket.

Warner, who is currently on his way back to Sydney from South Africa, stressed the whole scandal has "damaged cricket."

"To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I appologise for my part and take responsibility for it," Warner tweeted.

"I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It's a stain on the game we all love I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days."

Even before Cricket Australia handed Smith and Warner a 12-month ban, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals and Sunriers Hyderabad, announced their decision to not have the two lead their team for the upcoming edition of the domestic T20 league in India.

However, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Smith and Warner will not be part of the 11th edition of the IPL after the ball-tampering row in South Africa.