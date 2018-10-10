Former Manchester United manager David Moyes had the unenvious job of replacing the great Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as the manager of the Red Devils, but the former Everton manager didn't even last a season at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford.

But the Scottish manager has said that Jose Mourinho, the current Manchester United manager, will stay at the club and that he has the backing of the board as well as the fans.

Moyes said, "The big thing is that Jose has got himself a fantastic result at the weekend. It doesn't matter how you win but he did it in good style, beating Newcastle."

"I think that could settle things down a little bit. It takes time for all managers at Manchester United. Jose has been given time and I'm sure given more time - he's a winner and I'm sure he will go on to prove that," said David Moyes.

Prior to Manchester United's fixture against Newcastle United over the weekend, there was a lot of speculation that Jose Mourinho would be fired as the manager of the club, regardless of the result of the game.

But, Mourinho stayed, following a hectic and frantic finish to the game, where United came down from two goals down to win it 3-2 at home, finally ending their run of four games without a win.

The Red Devils are eighth in the league, and face a tough run of games following the international break, as they play Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City in the next four fixtures in the league.