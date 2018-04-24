Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea claims the 2017/18 campaign has been the best season he has during his time at Old Trafford.

The Spain international was signed by former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011. He arrived in England from Atletico Madrid and struggled to adjust and adapt to the Premier League's physicality.

However, De Gea bounced back and has been one of the top current goalkeepers in the world. He has also kept 17 clean sheets this season, which is the highest in the Premier League. The former La Liga stopper's form has seen him make it to the Premier League's Team of The Year.

"Yeah, I'm pretty pleased with my performance. It's been a fairly complete, all-round set of performances from me," De Gea told during an interview with Premier League Productions, as quoted by United's official website.

"I've felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let's hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain."

United failed to challenge Manchester City in the title race as Pep Guardiola's side won the league comfortably this season. In the Champions League, the 20-time English champions were knocked out by Sevilla in the last 16. Their only chance of silverware will come in May, if they defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Mourinho saw his men come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the FA Cup final. They have managed to come from behind on several occasions in recent time. De Gea claims it is down to the manager's experience, they have been successful with results off late.

"We've got a great manager. He's very experienced, he's won everything there is to win in the game. What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group," he said.

"However, at the end of the day, it's down to ourselves – the players on the field. It is us who make the saves, create the chances and score the goals. So, as a group, we've got to get that level of consistency and quality throughout the season."