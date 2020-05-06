Tinder might have nailed the art of online dating, but eventually, it leads to physical dates. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the dating landscape has been changed completely. People around the world are either in quarantine or lockdown, which might encourage them to get some love through dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, but what next?

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, online dating apps issued important guidelines on maintaining social distancing, integrating WHO guidance within the app and more. But Tinder is taking a more effective route in helping those love birds to keep the flame alive.

Tinder bringing couples close - safely

Tinder is planning to launch a new one-on-one video chat feature, which will be integrated within the app to help its users connect with their matches. The integration could be seen by the end of June, Tinder's parent company Match Group said in its earnings release on Tuesday.

Currently, Tinder, like other dating apps, relies on texting for communication. By adding video calling support, it will mark a huge shift from what dating apps have long offered.

"Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviors, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video," Match Group in its report said.

Misuse of video calling feature

It is possible that by adding a video calling feature in Tinder, it could open up new avenues for its users to abuse and harass others. It remains unclear how the company would tackle the potential of the feature being misused as it is difficult to report video calls like we would in case of messages.

Tinder might develop its own or use a third-party system for offensive image detection. Its effectiveness cannot be vetted unless the feature is flung into action, which is not until the end of June.

Tinder also recently rolled out a new feature in wake of COVID-19 called Tinder Passport, which allows users to connect with singles around the world. But the feature is limited to premium users. If Tinder chooses to make its new video-calling feature available to premium users only, it could reduce the impact of potential misuse.