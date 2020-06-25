Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Challenging Star Darshan, has reacted to the rumours which claimed that she tested positive for Covid-19 aka coronavirus. Thus putting an end to the fake reports that claimed that she was affected by the deadly pandemic.

A few Test Positive for Covid-19 in her Apartment

A few Kannada channels had reported about a few people testing positive for Covid-19 in the apartment where Vijayalakshmi resides in Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru. This had paved way for the rumours of she being affected by the pandemic.

Once the rumours started doing rounds, the worried fans of Darshan started asking her questions about her health on social media sites.

Vijaylakshmi Darshan's Response

Vijayalakshmi cleared the air on her Twitter account by posting, "If you've heard any rumours that I've been tested covid positive . This is to let you'll know I'm perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times. [sic]"

Many celebrities that include Ravi Shankar Gowda and Pooja Gandhi stay in the same apartment.

Vijayalakshmi and Darshan tied the knot in 2003. However, their marital issues came out in open after the actor allegedly beat up his wife in 2011. The Challenging Star was under judicial custody for two weeks for domestic violence.

Later, the couple sorted out their differences, but their issues have hit the headlines every now and then. Since 2016, Darshan and Vijayalakshmi are living separately.

On the work front, Darshan has two movies - Tharun Sudhir's Roberrt and SV Rajendra Singh Babu's Gandugali Madakari Nayaka - in his kitty.