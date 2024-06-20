Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi has finally broken her silence on the actor's arrest. Vijayalakshmi took to social media to reveal that the whole family including their teenage son have been dealing with a lot of anguish ever since the news broke out. She also shared court orders of injunction against media publishing, printing or telecasting any unauthorized information or opinion on the case.

Vijayalakshmi's note

Vijayalakshmi also hoped that justice shall prevail and also urged social media not to spread false information on the sensitive matter. "At the outset, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Sri Renukaswamy. Alongside, the last few days have been full of anguish for Darshan, myself, my teenage son & all of Darshan's friends, family & fans," she wrote.

"With this order issued by the Honourable Court, I hope people will put to rest, some falsified information & untruths that were being spread across various media & social media platforms. I urge everyone to kindly publish only what is officially put out by the enforcement authorities. I have full faith in Ma Chamundeshwari & in our legal system. Let Justice Prevail," Darshan's wife further added.

Ramya's take on the arrest

The murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, is getting murkier by the day with more chilling details being revealed with each passing day. A few days back, Ramya had taken to social media to praise the Karnataka police and urged them not to bend under the power of any political party. She had also added that no one is above the law and no one should take law into their own hands.