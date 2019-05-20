A teaser of Darshan's long-awaited movie Kurukshetra will be finally out on Monday, May 20. The clip from the film will be launched directly on the YouTube page of Lahari Music at 6 pm.

Kurukshetra is based on the poem titled Gadhayuddha by 10 century poet Ranna which is about the Hindu epic, The Mahabharatha. The narrative of the story is from the perspective of Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kauravas and the son of blind king Dhritarashtra and Queen Gandhari.

The film had hit the floors in August 2017 and was slated to release in mid 2018. But the post-production works forced the makers to reschedule the release. Works related to 3D took more time than expected, eventually delaying the release.

Darshan plays the role of Duryodhana, Ravichandran as Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, Srinath as Dhritarashtra, Sneha as Draupadi, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan as Kunti, Nikhil Gowda as Abhimanyu, P Ravishankar as Shakuni, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya and Shashikumar as Dharmaraya.

Late actor-politician Ambareesh enacted the role of Bhishma and it happens to be his last film.

Naganna, who directed Kranthi Veera Sangolli Rayanna, has directed Kurukshetra, produced by Muniratna Naidu. The movie has composer V Harikrishna's background score, Jayanan Vincent's cinematography and Jo Ni Harsha's editing.