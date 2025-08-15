Darshan and Revanna Skip Independence Day in Jail

Kannada superstar Darshan and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna have recently made headlines for their absence from the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Bengaluru Central Prison. Both figures are currently embroiled in separate legal battles, which have led to their incarceration. Darshan, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, was arrested on August 14 after the Supreme Court revoked his bail in a high-profile fan murder case. This arrest marks a significant downturn in his career, as he was once celebrated as a household name in Karnataka. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the violent nature of the crime and Darshan's celebrity status.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been serving time for over a year following his conviction in an obscene video and rape case. On August 1, a Special Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, a verdict that has been met with mixed reactions from the public and political circles. Sources within the prison have reported that both Darshan and Revanna are struggling to cope with their current circumstances. Darshan, in particular, is said to have had a sleepless night following his arrest, a stark contrast to the glamorous lifestyle he once led.

The refusal of both Darshan and Revanna to participate in the Independence Day celebrations is seen as a reflection of their mental state. The celebrations, typically a moment of national pride and unity, were notably subdued in their absence. Their decision to stay away from the festivities has been interpreted by some as a silent protest against their legal predicaments, while others view it as an indication of their emotional turmoil.

Celebrity and Legal Battles

The legal battles of these two prominent figures have not only captured media attention but have also sparked discussions about the broader implications of their cases. Actress Ramya, who has previously worked with Darshan, has been vocal about the need for justice in the fan murder case. Her comments have drawn both support and criticism, particularly from Darshan's fan base, who have been known to react aggressively to any perceived slight against their idol. Ramya's stance highlights the complex interplay between celebrity culture and the pursuit of justice, a theme that resonates with many in the public sphere.

Ramya's reflections on Darshan's journey from a stage light boy to a superstar underscore the tragic nature of his current situation. "Darshan had grown from being a stage light boy to becoming a star. However, his recent conduct has disappointed me. He has spoiled his life," she lamented. Her comments serve as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with fame and the potential consequences of failing to uphold them. The Supreme Court's verdict in the fan murder case has been hailed by some as a step towards restoring faith in the judicial system.

Ramya expressed relief at the judgment, stating, "This judgment will help society get back on the right track and sends a strong message that everyone is equal before the law." Her remarks reflect a broader sentiment that the legal system must hold individuals accountable, regardless of their social or political standing. The case has also brought attention to the plight of the victim's family, who have been seeking justice amidst the media frenzy. Renukaswamy's family, described as coming from a humble background, has finally seen a semblance of justice with the Supreme Court's decision.

The outcomes of such cases can have far-reaching implications, influencing public trust in legal institutions and shaping societal norms. The refusal of Darshan and Prajwal Revanna to participate in the Independence Day celebrations is emblematic of their current struggles. Their legal battles have not only affected their personal lives but have also sparked broader discussions about justice, responsibility, and the role of public figures in society. As the cases continue to unfold, they serve as a reminder of the complex interplay between fame, power, and accountability.