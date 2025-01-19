Indian films are widely popular across the globe. We often see Indian remakes of the Hollywood films, like Baby's Day Out, a 1994 Hollywood film remade in Telugu in 1995 as Sisindri and in Hindi as Ek Phool Teen Kante in 1997. The Telugu version was then remade in Malayalam in 1999 as James Bond. We have seen plenty of such Hollywood films being made in India.

But have you seen or heard of Indian films being adapted or remade in Hollywood?

Let's take a look at 6 Hollywood remakes of Indian films.

Drishyam

The original Drishyam was made in Malayalam, starring Mohan Lal, which was released in 2013 and was a big hit.

It was later remade in Telugu starring Venkatesh in 2014 and in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn in 2015. The film is being remade in Korean, and a Spanish remake is also in the works.

Now a Hollywood remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam is in the works. The remake is being developed by Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures, and JOAT Films.

Jab We Met

The 2007 iconic Bollywood movie Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, is the most celebrated film of the 2000s. The film was remade in Tamil and was also remade in Hollywood as the 2010 romantic comedy Leap Year.

Leap Year stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. Both movies are about a woman who tries to tell a man she loves him but faces obstacles along the way and ends up falling for the one who saves her while she is figuring out her life.

Darr

The 1996 Hollywood film Fear is a remake of the 1993 Bollywood romantic thriller Darr, directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla. Fear was directed by James Foley and stars Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Shah Rukh Khan gained huge popularity for his negative and psychotic role in this film, and the film went on to do huge numbers at the box office as well.

Chhoti Si Baat

Chhoti Si Baat is a 1975 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Basu Chatterjee. It is a nostalgic favorite for its quirky take on pre-hyperconnected Mumbai. The film stars Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Ashok Kumar, and Asrani in lead roles.

This film was later remade in Hollywood as Hitch in 2005, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Will Smith. Both films are about a shy man who is trained by a love guru to approach the woman he loves.

The concept of the film was so relevant that these films were again remade in 2007 with the title Partner, starring Salman Khan, Govinda, and Katrina Kaif, which was also a blockbuster hit.

A Wednesday

A Wednesday! is a 2008 Indian Hindi-language thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher and is set between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a Wednesday.

The film depicts a confrontation between a police commissioner and an anonymous caller who threatens to detonate bombs throughout Mumbai if four terrorists are not freed from police custody.

The film was remade into Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version had Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, while the Telugu version had Kamal Haasan and Venkatesh in the lead.

UTV sold the rights of the film to Asia Media and Gemini Media, which remade it into A Common Man, starring Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross.

Parinda

Parinda is a 1989 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit.

Parinda follows Kishan (Shroff), who works for the underworld chieftain Anna (Patekar). Kishan's brother Karan (Kapoor) returns home after completing his studies in the United States. The two brothers are caught on different sides of a gang war after Karan decides to avenge his friend's death by Anna.

Chopra co-wrote, produced, and directed Broken Horses (2015), an English-language Hollywood remake of Parinda. The film starred Vincent D'Onofrio, Anton Yelchin, and Chris Marquette (corresponding to the roles of Anna, Karan, and Kishan, respectively). It was released on 9 April 2015, receiving generally unfavorable reviews and becoming a box office failure.