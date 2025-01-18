In an unexpected turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan fought with intruders who were allegedly trying to rob his home. The burglar approached his youngest son, Jeh, and attempted to harm him. To protect Jeh, Saif Ali Khan engaged in a scuffle with the intruder, during which the burglar brutally attacked Saif, stabbing him with a knife on his spine, neck, and hands. Saif underwent surgery and is currently recuperating.

The attacker entered Saif's 11th-floor home. The first CCTV footage released shows the intruder taking the stairs to reach the residence and fleeing the scene post attacking Saif.

The suspect took an auto-rickshaw and fled to Bandra Railway Station after he stabbed Saif six times.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Officers from the Crime Branch visited the Kabutarkhana area in Dadar and collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop named "Iqra" from where he purchased headphones after attacking actor Saif Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/ILxBjsD7eZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 18, 2025

CCTV timeline indicates the suspect fled to Bandra station and then to Dadar to buy headphone

In another CCTV clip, the suspect is seen changing clothes near Bandra Railway Station and walking away with folded hands. From Bandra, he travelled to Dadar. After arriving in Dadar, he visited a mobile shop.

In a newly surfaced CCTV footage, Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker was seen purchasing headphones from a mobile phone store named "Iqra," located near Lakshmi Hotel in Dadar, after the attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch reviewed this footage at 9 PM last night.

Saif's suspect detained in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai cops on the way

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams to search for the attacker and arrest him.

As per a report by NDTV, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia, has been detained at Durg Railway Station. The Mumbai Police is expected to reach the location in a couple of hours to confirm his identity.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials stated that the suspect was "caught on the Mumbai-Howrah Jnaneswari Express based on leads from the Mumbai Police. Around 2 PM, when the train reached Durg, the suspect—who was sitting in the general compartment—deboarded and was immediately taken into custody. He is currently being interrogated."

"The Mumbai Police had sent the suspect's photo, train number, and location to the RPF, leading to his capture. He is currently in RPF's custody," officials added.

The suspect was made to communicate with Mumbai Police officials via video call. A police team from Mumbai is en route to Durg to confirm whether the detained individual is the perpetrator of the incident or someone else. The team is expected to arrive in Durg around 8 PM. Officials noted that the man was travelling without a ticket.