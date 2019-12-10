A nine-year-old Dalit student's face was smeared with black paint by a woman teacher of a private school in Haryana's Hisar. The class IV student was made to parade inside the school premises for her poor performance in the English test. The girl failed to score the minimum of eight marks out of 10.

Family stages protest, demands school shut down

The family of the girl staged a protest on Monday, December 9 demanding shut down of the private school for allowing the incident to take place. "My daughter got less numbers in a test held on December 6. A female teacher painted my girl's face with black colour.

She was made to go around the school and embarrassed. I demand the administration to close the school. She is in Class IV and even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done that - Father of the Class IV student

FIR under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the Hisar Police Spokesperson Vikas Kumar, an FIR was registered under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Previously, a complaint has been filed and the police are looking into the case. "A complaint was filed that a girl was blacked. We are taking action," Jagjit Singh, Chowki Incharge Sabji Mandi said.

According to ANI reports, another student of the sixth standard claimed that there are two to three more girls besides the victim whose face was smeared by the teacher as a punishment for not faring well in the examination.