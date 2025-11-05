After restoring the centuries-old practice of the Darbar Move, the National Conference (NC) has turned its focus to Jammu province, aiming to replace the Congress as the principal opposition force in this part of the Union Territory.

The Darbar Move—a biannual practice of shifting the seat of government between Jammu and Srinagar—was stalled four years ago by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021 to save nearly Rs 200 crore from the public exchequer. The tradition was formally revived on Monday when the government offices were shifted to Jammu, marking the restoration of a historical practice.

Buoyed by the enthusiastic public response in the Jammu region, the ruling National Conference views this as a significant political opportunity to expand its base in Jammu's urban areas, traditionally dominated by the BJP and Congress.

The NC's growing attention toward the Jammu region stems from its improved performance compared to the Congress. While the Congress has failed to win a single Hindu-majority seat in Jammu province since 2009, the National Conference secured victories in Nowshera and Ramban constituencies during the 2024 Assembly elections.

"The way residents of Jammu city turned up in large numbers to welcome Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday during the opening of the Darbar in Jammu is a clear indication that the duplicity of the BJP has been exposed before the people," said NC Additional General Secretary and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra, told The International Business Times.

He appreciated the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, along with various trader associations, for organizing an "unprecedented and historic" reception for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the occasion of the Darbar Move's restoration and reopening in the winter capital.

"The enthusiastic participation of the trade bodies and people in general, who turned out in large numbers to greet the Chief Minister, reflects the overwhelming sense of relief and pride felt across Jammu over the decision to restore this centuries-old tradition," Sadhotra added.

He noted that the grand procession, which accompanied the Chief Minister from his official residence at Wazarat Road through Shaheedi Chowk to Shalimar via the iconic Raghunath Bazaar, was more than a political event—it was a celebration of Jammu's identity and its integral role in the governance fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu traders welcome Omar; shower flowers

The ruling National Conference was overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the reopening of the Darbar Move offices in Jammu on Monday.

Omar Abdullah received a rousing welcome as he walked on foot from Residency Road to Raghunath Bazaar, with traders showering flowers and greeting him profusely to celebrate the revival of the age-old practice after four years.

Traders and local residents lined both sides of Residency Road and Raghunath Bazaar, cheering as the Chief Minister walked through the city streets accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) president Arun Gupta.

Darbar move discontinued in 2021

The Darbar Move—the biannual shifting of the Union Territory's capital between Jammu and Srinagar—was discontinued in 2021 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the complete digitization of official records.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of J&K had issued a circular on April 5, 2021, announcing that there would no longer be any physical movement of files during the Darbar Move. The decision aimed to minimize the annual financial burden on the exchequer.

For the first time in the history of the practice, only 10 trucks were used—exclusively for transporting highly sensitive and confidential files. All other records were digitized under the e-Office system, making them simultaneously accessible in both Jammu and Srinagar secretariats.

Defending the decision, the government in 2021 argued that the introduction of e-Office and e-files had eliminated the need to transport truckloads of documents, allowing the civil secretariats in both capitals to function simultaneously. The move was hailed as faster, more transparent, and cost-effective, saving substantial public funds.

Omar announced restoration of Darbar Move

On October 16, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formally announced the revival of the Darbar Move tradition after a four-year hiatus.

"The Cabinet has given its nod for the revival of the Darbar Move," Omar Abdullah told reporters during a press conference in Jammu held to mark the completion of one year of his government.

The Chief Minister said that the proposal for restoration had been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who subsequently approved it. The NC Cabinet had earlier recommended the move's revival in September this year.

The restoration of the Darbar Move was a key promise in the National Conference's election manifesto. Traders from both Jammu and Kashmir had long demanded the revival, citing its economic and social benefits for both regions.