The ongoing infighting within the ruling National Conference took an ugly turn when supporters of party Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi staged a protest against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his "disrespectful" remarks against the Member of Parliament.

Shouting slogans against their own Chief Minister, supporters of Aga Ruhullah strongly denounced what they described as "disrespectful and provocative statements" against their leader and held a demonstration in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports said the protest began shortly after evening prayers, with scores of Ruhullah's supporters gathering at the site, chanting slogans against the Chief Minister and expressing solidarity with their leader.

The protesters accused Omar Abdullah of making statements that undermined the dignity of Aga Ruhullah, who represents Srinagar in Parliament. Police personnel were deployed at the scene to maintain law and order. The protest concluded peacefully without any untoward incident.

No comparison between Mian Altaf, Aga

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drew a sharp distinction between National Conference (NC) stalwart Mian Altaf Ahmad and Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, emphasizing the former's seniority while downplaying any friction with the latter.

Seeking to play down the remarks of the sulking MP from Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said, "Kahan Mian Altaf aur Kahan Aga Ruhullah—zameen asmaan ka farq. (There is no comparison between Mian Altaf and Aga Syed). Don't bring two persons onto the same platform."

He reiterated his deep respect for Mian Altaf, describing him as "one of the senior-most leaders of the National Conference" and a "fatherly figure."

The Chief Minister's remarks came in response to recent statements attributed to Mian Altaf that had triggered speculation about differences within the party. Abdullah revealed that he personally called the veteran leader after reading the reports.

"After seeing my phone number, Mian Sahib himself said he was misquoted," the Chief Minister disclosed. According to Abdullah, Mian Altaf clarified that he had merely advised him to "think twice before giving any statement"—counsel similar to what Abdullah said he often receives from his father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"I took his advice in high esteem. Like his son, I only urged Mian Sahib to discuss all issues with me in closed-door meetings," Abdullah added.

In contrast, the Chief Minister refrained from responding to comments made by Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, saying, "I don't want to comment on Aga Sahib's statements. But as far as Mian Altaf Sahib is concerned, I will take his advice and suggestions seriously."

The exchange underscores Abdullah's attempt to preserve party unity while prioritizing the counsel of senior leaders amid ongoing political rumblings in the Union Territory.

My loyalty is with people, not with the party: Aga Ruhullah

Earlier, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi had lashed out at his party leadership for "ignoring" the aspirations and concerns of the people. He asserted that politics in Jammu and Kashmir must move beyond "personal egos" and focus on addressing public suffering and expectations.

Reacting to what he termed as personal attacks from within the party, Ruhullah said he was ready for confrontation but would not allow people's issues to be sidelined. "They are making it personal. If they want to fight based on ego, I am ready for that too. But first, answer me — our issues are bigger than personal ego," he said.

Ruhullah stressed that his remarks should not be viewed as rebellion but as a call for accountability. "I am nothing. I have no identity except the mandate people have given me. They deserve answers. Did we do anything in a year for the incarcerated youth?" he asked.

He further declared that his loyalty lay with the people, not party hierarchies. "Let it be clear — people did not vote for me; they voted for their identity. Whoever remains loyal to the people will succeed, and those who betray their trust will be shown the door," Ruhullah stated.