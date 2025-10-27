Amid the intensification of the campaign for the Budgam byelection, internal rifts within the ruling National Conference have come to light as a discontented party leader and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah, intensified his attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought to downplay Ruhullah's decision to boycott the campaign, National Conference MLA Abdul Majid Larmi challenged the Srinagar MP to resign from his seat and seek a fresh mandate.

"If Ruhullah believes the Chief Minister has failed to deliver, he should resign from his seat and contest fresh elections," Larmi said while reacting to the remarks made by the party's Lok Sabha member.

"Ruhullah keeps saying the Chief Minister has done nothing. If that's true, then resign from your Lok Sabha seat, which you won on the National Conference mandate in 2024. Resign and fight a new election — then see and tell the people," Larmi challenged Aga Syed Ruhullah.

Larmi added that every elected leader in the party has the right to speak for their constituency, but questioned Ruhullah's decision to publicly criticise the leadership.

"If he talks about our people on our ticket, can't we do the same? We made a promise for five years, not for one year," he remarked.

Responding to Ruhullah's criticism regarding governance, Larmi clarified that several administrative decisions, such as the installation of smart meters, were taken by the lieutenant governor's administration and not by the elected government.

"The smart meters were installed under the LG government, not ours. The LG government issued the order," he said. "If our government comes, we will throw the smart meters in jail. Let the state return, and you will see."

He further said that it was not possible to take major policy decisions before the restoration of statehood.

"Before statehood is restored, it's not possible. When there is no money here, when there is no flour, who will make the bread?" he remarked.

Omar downplays Ruhullah's boycott

"We Have Enough Leaders to Campaign," Says CM

Downplaying Aga Syed Ruhullah's decision to stay away from the party campaign for the Budgam byelection, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference has enough leaders to lead the campaign.

Speaking to media persons, Abdullah stated that he had never compelled anyone to either join or withdraw from an election campaign.

"The National Conference has plenty of leaders who are actively participating in the campaign and continuing outreach across constituencies," he said.

Ruhullah steps up attack on Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the disgruntled National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member stepped up his attack on the party's Chief Minister, asserting that politics in Jammu and Kashmir must move beyond "personal egos" and focus on the suffering and aspirations of the people.

Reacting to what he termed as personal attacks from within the party, Ruhullah said he was ready for confrontation but would not allow the people's concerns to be sidelined.

"They are making it personal. If they want to fight based on ego, I am ready for that too. But first, answer me — our issues are bigger than personal ego," he said.

Expressing concern over the plight of detainees, the NC parliamentarian questioned the government's silence.

"Thousands of our men are languishing in jails. Do they even know their addresses? Where are the jobs? Our religion and culture are under attack — do we fight against that?" he asked.

Ruhullah emphasised that his remarks should not be seen as rebellion but as a demand for accountability.

"I am nothing. I have no identity except the mandate that people have given me. They deserve answers. Did we do anything in a year for the incarcerated youth?" he asked.

He added that his loyalty lies with the people, not with political ranks.

"Let it be clear, people did not vote for me; they voted for their identity. Whoever remains loyal to the people will succeed, and those who betray their trust will be shown the door," he stated.