Notwithstanding the eruption of a political storm over the sacking of terror-friendly employees, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed that the campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory would continue relentlessly until lasting peace and stability are achieved across the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling National Conference (NC), its coalition partner Congress, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have opposed the termination of such employees, terming the action "unfair."

During the last four years, as many as 80 terror-friendly employees have been terminated by the LG administration for their links with terror groups.

Amid opposition from these political groups, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that the administration has already taken decisive steps by terminating employees found involved in terror-related activities. He was speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations of the Union Territory.

"This process will continue until we completely wipe out the terror ecosystem from the governance system," Sinha asserted.

Without naming the political parties opposing action against anti-national elements who managed to infiltrate government departments, Sinha urged people to remain united against those attempting to disrupt peace and derail the development process.

"Attempts are being made to stall the pace of development. People must stay united to ensure that this growth journey continues uninterrupted," he said, adding that collective resolve was key to maintaining the gains achieved in recent years.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon public representatives and government officials to discharge their shared responsibility of ensuring peace, harmony, and sustained progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

NC, Congress, PDP Oppose Action Against Terror-Friendly Employees

Politics intensified within hours of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to terminate two government employees for their alleged links with terror groups, as the ruling National Conference and opposition parties strongly opposed the action against what the administration described as "anti-national elements."

From Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to his political rival and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, leaders across party lines voiced their disapproval of the move.

Reacting to the Lieutenant Governor's decision, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that termination cases involving government employees in Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through the courts, not based on suspicion.

"Every government employee deserves a fair chance to defend themselves before any punitive action is taken," Abdullah asserted, adding, "I have always maintained that termination should be done through the court. Everyone should get a chance to defend themselves."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the sacking of two Jammu and Kashmir government employees—Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both teachers—for their alleged involvement in supporting the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

Mufti said that terminating Kashmiri employees without a formal inquiry or the opportunity to defend themselves has become a "normalized practice." She argued that such dismissals, made under Article 311 of the Constitution—which allows termination without a departmental inquiry for security reasons—have created an "atmosphere of uncertainty" among government employees and amount to "collective punishment" for Kashmiris.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra also described the LG's action as unfair.

"How can authorities terminate an employee without giving them a chance to prove their innocence?" he asked, adding, "Without establishing their involvement in subversive activities, many employees have been sacked."