Amid mounting pressure on the government to trace the terrorists involved in twin terror attacks in Dangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started questioning some suspects detained by the local police. Sources said that the special NIA team is questioning those suspects who had allegedly provided meals and their mobile phones to the terrorists before the Dangri attack.

For the last few days, the special NIA team has been camping in Rajouri to investigate back-to-back terror attacks, which claimed the lives of seven innocent unarmed civilians including two minors. As reported earlier, residents of Dangri village including families of terror victims have given a 15-day ultimatum to the security forces to eliminate the terrorists involved in the twin terror attacks.

Women among 50 detained for questioning

Over 50 persons, including half a dozen women, have been detained for questioning over the killings of seven persons in the twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the police said some vital leads have been secured in the investigation as some detained persons admitted having contact with terrorists during questioning.

Reports said that the investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, nearly 50 suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning. Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town.

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about terrorists involved in the twin attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

NIA team records statements of victim families.

Reports said that the special team has recorded statements from scores of people including some eyewitnesses. The team also recorded statements from the families of some of the victims.

Reports said that a special team of NIA led by an Inspector General level officer also visited the site of the terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri and recorded statements from the victims' families.

According to the sources, NIA IG was accompanied by ASP rank officers of Rajouri Police and they reached Dangri where they met the families of the victims and recorded their statements.

The IG NIA also took the details of the investigation done by the Rajouri Police during the last month. Apart from this, the team of IG NIA reportedly investigated the spot and also collected some details.

Seven civilians including two minors were killed in twin terror attacks

Seven people including two minor children were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri on January 1 and January 2. While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

Big security lapses were exposed when terrorists managed to trigger blasts through IEDs in the same house the next morning where they killed two persons on the previous evening.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.