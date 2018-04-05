As the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) season is all set to commence from Saturday, April 7, fans are eagerly waiting for Sunil Grover's comeback show, which is a digital series based on cricket.

The curiosity of the show increased when it was confirmed that Shilpa Shinde will be teaming up with Grover. The stars have already started sharing behind the scenes pictures from the sets, which are making fans go crazy. The show also stars Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, Suresh Menon and Paresh Ganatra.

Sunil Grover has tweeted a picture with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Spotboy E reveals that Dan Dana Dan will be launched on the Jio Tv app making it available to view on laptops, phones and even on the TV but 120 minutes after its run on the web. The show will air on the Jio TV app every Friday-Sunday evening during the IPL matches.

Grover shot a promo along with Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag and Shilpa Shinde. The show which is a combination of comedy and cricket will also star MS Dhoni for a special segment. The picture that went viral show Grover in a completely different avatar than of his earlier ones — Dr. Shahi Mashoor Gulati or Gutthi.

Recently, Shilpa posted a picture revealing her look from the show. The actress tweeted the picture which also had Grover in it. The actress looked ravishing in a red lace saree. Reports say that her look was inspired by Sushmita Sen's sexy teacher look from, Main Hoon Na.

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The creative team is spending a lot of time deciding on her looks. The brief given to the stylists was that she must look like Sushmita Sen of Main Hoon Na."

Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/kKLHC9XjnH — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

It's a blissful feeling to work with brilliant talents like @mishrasugandha @sureshnmenon and #PareshGanatra ji .

Feeling wonderful to hit back the shooting sets with such a talented team @preetisimoes pic.twitter.com/yXrcGc8R6E — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

After producing successful shows with Kapil Sharma, Preeti and Neeti Simoes have chosen to collaborate with Sunil Grover this time. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma's comeback show Family Time with Kapil got a disappointing feedback from the audience. Seems Kapil will have a tough time if Dan Dana Dan picks up as soon as it goes on air.