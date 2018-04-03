Ever since the news of Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's new show broke out, a lot of expectations are riding on the actor-comedian duo. Also, the fact that Sunil is back to tickle audience's funny bones a year after his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show has further raised curiosity among millions of his fans.

And now, the latest buzz is that Ali Asgar, who played the roles of Nani and Dadi in Kapil's previous shows – The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil, respectively, – has joined hands with Sunil.

Not just Ali, comedian Sugandha Mishra, who played the role of Vidyavati in The Kapil Sharma Show, is also a part of Sunil's show. Suyyash Rai, Paresh Ganatra, and Suresh Menon will also make appearances in the web series.

Titled Dan Dana Dan, Sunil's show is a cricket comedy web series and will air on the Jio TV app every Friday to Sunday during Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) matches.

The show will be a unique combination of cricket and comedy where the two actors will play commentators and discuss the IPL matches. The report also said that the team recently shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment.

"It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team," a source told Indian Express.

Dan Dana Dan is produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who had closely worked with Kapil Sharma in his previous two shows.

On the other hand, Kapil's new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma has been receiving a lot of negative response from the viewers. And with Ali, Sugandha and the producers teaming up with Sunil, it seems the rivalry between the latter and Kapil is here to stay.

In fact, going by the stellar cast, we wonder if Dan Dana Dan will outperform Kapil's new show in terms of popularity. Well, only time will tell us!