Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are all set to get married for the second time. The mehendi and haldi ceremony pictures of the couple has already taken over the internet. Their respective kids were also seen enjoying themselves and being a part of the pre-wedding festivities. The couple will be tying the knot on March 18.

The couple has consciously chosen to keep their pre-wedding festivities intimate and cosy. The couple shared a few pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremony and look madly-in-love. Dalljiet's son and Nikhil's daughter were also seen twinning with the couple and enjoying the festivities. Nikhil is an NRI businessman. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot. Together they have a son, Jaydon.

What after marriage?

Nikhil, on the other hand, has two daughters. Talking about Nikhil, Dalljiet had revealed that their first conversation was about their kids. She had revealed that since both were single parents, they could relate a lot to each other. The couple will first move to Naorobi where Nikhil is currently based and then in a few years, move back to London.

Dalljiet's equation with Nikhil's daughters

Dalljiet opened up about her equation with the two girls. "I am proud of having such a beautiful girl in Aariyana. Her mother has raised her so well. She is very talented and sings like magic. We bond over girly topics, and we can talk about everything. She is the daughter I never had. I have always wished to have one and I am glad that my prayers have been answered. I am yet to meet his younger daughter, Aanika, who is eight," she told ETimes.