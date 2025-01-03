Dalit family faces social boycott in Siddaramaiah's Assembly constituency

A Dalit family in Mysuru's Srinivasapura village, which falls under Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Varuna Assembly constituency, has been boycotted by village heads for violating a diktat of the panchayat.

Srinivasapura, located near Siddaramanahundi village, the birthplace of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has become the centre of controversy.

The Dalit family claimed that village heads Chikkandaiah, Basavaiah, Mota Mahadevaiah, and former gram panchayat member Mahadevaiah issued orders to boycott their family.

According to the family, the boycott was enforced on Suresh's family after they refused to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 imposed on them by the panchayat.

The family said that Pramod and Suresh had quarrelled, prompting the elders to hold a meeting on the matter.

During the dispute, Pramod's associates reportedly barged into Suresh's house and caused significant damage. The village heads convened another meeting to address this development and imposed fines on both parties. Pramod was fined Rs 25,000, while Suresh was fined Rs 15,000.

Suresh, however, strongly objected to the decision and refused to pay the fine.

Enraged by his defiance, the village heads claimed he had insulted them and passed an order that no family in the village should interact with Suresh's family until the fine was paid.

As a result, Suresh and his mother, Mahadevamma, have been isolated, with villagers avoiding contact with them. They are excluded from festivals, celebrations, and funerals in the village. The village heads have further warned that anyone violating this order and interacting with the boycotted family would be fined Rs 5,000.

Suresh and Mahadevamma have lodged complaints regarding the issue with the District Commissioner, Tehsildar, and the Police Department. However, they are yet to receive justice.

