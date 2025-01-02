PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for multiple projects in Delhi

In line with his commitment to 'Housing for All,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, on January 3 at 12.10 p.m. The visit will mark the inauguration of newly-constructed flats for dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 1,675-newly constructed flats and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries.

This project represents the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), aimed at providing a healthier living environment with proper amenities for JJ cluster residents.

Under the scheme, while the government spends approximately Rs 25 lakh per flat, beneficiaries contribute a nominal Rs 1.42 lakh, with an additional Rs 30,000 covering five years of maintenance.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The WTC at Nauroji Nagar project replaces over 600 dilapidated quarters with modern commercial towers, offering 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. It emphasises sustainable practices, including zero-discharge systems, solar energy, and rainwater harvesting.

The GPRA includes 28 towers housing 2,500 residential units with modern amenities, efficient space utilisation, and eco-conscious features like rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Designed to IGBC Platinum standards, this eco-friendly complex features advanced facilities such as an auditorium, data centre, and water management systems.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for three major projects at Delhi University, worth over Rs 600 crore -- an academic block at the Eastern Campus, Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi; an academic block at the Western Campus, Dwarka; and Veer Savarkar College, Roshanpura, Najafgarh, equipped with state-of-the-art educational facilities.

These projects collectively underline the government's commitment to urban development, housing, and education in Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)