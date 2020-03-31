Locked up in the room daydreaming about your favourite coffee spot? That corner window table you always chose to sip your steaming frothy coffee!

Can't miss anything more right!

Never again millennials! Coz you can't anymore miss this iconic coffee avatar of these lockdown days!

You know what I am talking about.

A wakeup call for the coffee lovers!

The Dalgona coffee..

With the internet surging with the new DIY star of the lockdown days, you don't have any more time to waste sitting ideal on your couch.

Take that right turn to your kitchen and dust off the quiescent coffee sommelier in you!

Well, Dalgona is but no new face, the coffee connoisseurs say. The whipped coffee which is basically the opposite of a latte; that has turned to be the latest trend among the locked up millennials after a video that originated on TikTok before going viral on Facebook and Instagram as well.

And the new name, Dalgona, gives the recipe an exotic undertone and is enough to make anyone Google it! Just like that now!

So, plainly, Dalgona Coffee is just your simple, average, run-of-the-mill cold coffee with a fancy name!

Time for our Dalgona

Well to begin with, the key to Dalgona coffee is instead of spooning frothy milk on top of coffee, you have to take care of the whipped fluffy coffee going on top of the milk.

All you to begin with is by mixing together equal parts of instant coffee powder, granulated sugar, and water—about 2 tablespoons of each. I recommend whisking your ingredients in a mixer or with an electric whisk because what we want is a thick, light coloured froth like whipped cream. Once your coffee begins to form stiff peaks, you know you're done.

Now get your coffee mug or a glass with some ice and your favourite milk of your choice. Now spread that rich froth over the milk. Let the thick layer float on top and even put some choco chips to give the best garnish ever! Lastly, use your straw or a spoon to mix it all up, and there, you are also ready with the #dalgonacoffeeready.

The posts and videos of the coffee continues winning over the social media, with captions and comments that cannot stop praising the mesmerising taste of the drink and the super simple ways to make it.

So for the coffee lovers out there! Let's make the best out of our ideal days.