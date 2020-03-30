The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the 21-day lockdown is definitely going to have a major impact on the economic and financial status of the country. Companies, film cities, shops, hotels, malls; practically everything is closed during this lockdown.

Amid all this, few celebs have come out to entertain their audience and few are telling us how to keep our mental state positive. Amy Jackson, who doesn't live in India anymore, has also gone under self-isolation. And the diva is making each day count with her inspirational take on fighting the deadly virus. Let's take a look.

Amy's strong message

Amy took to social media and said, "I was felt super weird about posting and scrolling through social media this last week but I've decided to change my perspective and use it as a way of connecting and motivating people who like myself, have been struggling. There's no doubt, we are living through some very uncertain times right now... but we've got this!! Let's do the right thing, please stay home.

If not for yourself, do it for your parents and your grandparents - they need our help in defeating this virus which is potentially life-threatening for them. It's Day 6 of self-isolation in our house and it's actually been a blessing in disguise. I've used this time to take a step back from this crazy world and do some real soul searching/ snacking 24/7.

I know you might be feeling anything but 'happy' right now, but you can find joy in the simplest of things.. being completely present with your loved ones, concentrating on your personal growth, learning something new - use this time to heal, rejuvenate and do the things you never get chance to! You might be feeling like many of your choices have been taken away from you but you're still able to choose your mindset!!

Make sure you choose your mindset very carefully, that thing can make or break you soooo what's giving you your little bit of joy today!? Here's my AJP to brighten up your day." (sic) Well, we hope Amy's message reaches as many as possible. Way to go!