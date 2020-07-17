Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai has tested positive for Covid-19. He has shared the news on his social media page and requested people who came in contact with him to get tested immediately.

Announcing the news on his Facebook page, Mithun Rai wrote, "I have been tested COVID19 positive & I am under Quarantine at Bangalore. With all your love and blessings, I will recover and be back soon at your service. My request to all those who were in close proximity with me in the last few days, kindly get yourselves checked for COVID. #staysafe #stayhome. [sic]"

Two weeks ago, Dr Bharath Shetty, BJP MLA from Mangaluru North, had tested positive from this region.

Mithun Rai is the Youth Congress President of Dakshina Kannada district. In the last Lok Sabha election, he had contested against the current BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel who won the election with a huge margin of 2.74 lakh votes.

The young politician is now one of the front-runners for the post of State Youth Congress President along with N A Haris' son Mohammad Nalapad, K N Rajanna's son Rajendra Rajanna, Ramalinga Reddy's daughter and MLA Soumya Reddy and NSUI president Manjunath.

Meanwhile, MLC and producer Sandesh Nagaraj has tested positive for the contagious disease and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru. The total number of Covid-19 cases have crossed 50,000-mark in Karnataka.