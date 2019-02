Fifty Shades movie star Dakota Johnson has always remained extremely vocal about her body. She recently talked about her menstruation cycle and said that they are traumatic and ruining her life.

The 29-year-old has remained the voice of several. She recently addressed that the menstrual cycle is the worst and there are hundreds and thousands of her fans who would agree to that notion. The acclaimed actress recently opened up to InStyle about her periods and hormonal changes. She even called her periods "traumatic."

As per Dakota Johnson, every month, her body goes through these hormonal changes which are ruining her life.

"Every month. It's unbelievable. It's really f***ing amazing. I can't get a grip on it," she said.

Dakota Johnson added that these changes have several effects on her brain and body. As per Dakota, during her menstrual cycle, her body goes through this change which increases the size of her breasts.

"I'm totally scandalized about what happens to my body and brain," Dakota said. "My boobs are like eight times the size they normally are."

What's amazing is the fact that Dakota Johnson is trying to educate women from all grounds about their body. For this, she has gotten herself involved with the Global Citizen's reproductive education program. In this initiative, Dakota wishes women to learn about the birth control medications as sometimes certain medications do not work properly and they have some side-effects on the body.

"It's also very tricky to figure out what type of birth control you're meant to be on, and if it's even healthy," she said. "How do you not jam chemicals into your brain in order to feel good?"

The Suspiria movie actress wants to help other women to understand their body. Dakota wishes to know what's happening in her body and what she is taking (the medicines).

"I really would like to understand and be able to manage things a little better," Dakota said.

In professional endeavours, Dakota Johnson has some exciting projects lined up for 2019 and 2020. In January, she starred in a psychological horror movie, Wounds alongside Armie Hammer. Following which, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming adventure movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon.