Dakota Johnson has made a name for herself after playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movie trilogy. After the erotic thriller movie series, the 28-year-old actress went on to play different roles and has always amazed her fans. Recently, she talked about her ongoing relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and how playing sexual characters seems interesting to her.

During her interview with Tatler Magazine, via Just Jared, Dakota talked about several aspects of her life. When it was asked to comment on playing sexual characters, Susperia movie actress had this to say:

"Playing sexual characters is interesting to me. I find it powerful... I've always been fascinated by women who are in touch with their sexuality, who are proud of it, who are not passive about it. I don't think that in order to be respected and in order to feel powerful that you need to be sexless."

Dakota added that she does not like the double standards of the society where a man can be aggressive and even get admiration for it but if there's a woman on the same grounds, she would be called bossy.

"You say what you mean and mean what you say, then sometimes you might be called a b***h or a diva," she added. "Which is wild."

At the same time, Fifty Shades movie actress Dakota Johnson also talked about her rumored relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The actress stated that she is not going to talk about her ongoing relationship with Chris but added that she is "very happy."

Dakota's dating life has always intrigued her fans. When she was shooting for Fifty Shades movie trilogy, her name was constantly linked with her movie co-star Jamie Dornan. Their spokesperson always denied such news and stated that Dakota and Jamie never dated. At the same time, Dakota was in a serious relationship with Matthew Hitt. However, the couple ended their relationship in 2016 due to their busy work commitments. During that time, an insider went on to reveal that due to their work schedule, the couple has decided to end their relationship.

"They didn't get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn't align. She's been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy."