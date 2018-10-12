Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson was reportedly unhappy after reports emerged that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Chris Martin. The duo is not planning to settle down even though they have been dating for a year.

The pregnancy rumours started after TMZ reported that Chris held a gender reveal party at his residence on October 7. The celebrity guests in attendance included Dakota's parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. However, it was later revealed that it was a birthday party.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Dakota was rocked by the false reports of her pregnancy with Chris. Her phone began ringing and pinging with friends and family calling, texting, congratulating her on the news, which all made her both emotional and upset."

"She would love to be a mom one day but is in no rush to start a family anytime soon," the insider added.

"Dakota has been changed by the false report because she had a brief taste of what it would be like announcing a pregnancy with Chris. Once the rumour was squashed, Dakota was left wondering about how amazing it would be if she really were having his baby. She really loves Chris and can't help but fantasize," the source shared.

Meanwhile, Dakota addressed the baby rumours during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said: "Well, the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies."

"It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant?" she added.

"I didn't know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go," she said. "But a lot of people congratulated me."

Meanwhile, Dakota and Chris are very private about their relationship. However, the granddaughter of The Birds actress Tippi Hedren recently talked about their romance in an interview with Tatler magazine, she said: "I'm not going to talk about it. But I am very happy."