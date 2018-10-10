Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and boyfriend Chris Martin are not expecting a baby together.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Dakota might be pregnant as she and Martin had a 'gender reveal party' to know the sex of their baby. However, several reports have called it false. Dakota's representative told US Weekly that the actress is not pregnant, and to make things more clear, another source said that the function was just a birthday party.

It was earlier claimed the duo had a party to celebrate their new baby. Their close friends Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson, Sean Penn, and Julia Roberts attended the party.

They had decorated the place with a string of blue and pink balloons and after all the guests had arrived, blue balloons were released in the sky which meant Dakota was having a baby boy.

The report went on to claim that Dakota even wore a baggy dress along with a big coat to her concert at the Global Citizen Festival in New York last week only to cover up her baby bump.

However, Dakota Johnson is not pregnant.

Another report by HollywoodLife stated that the couple had recently got matching infinity tattoo done. The media outlet was in disbelief as they did not expect Dakota and Martin to be this serious in their relationship.

The report claimed that this was the duo's first baby while Martin is already a father of two. He has two beautiful children Apple, 14, and Mosses, 12, with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.