The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 (DPIFF Awards 2020) was held on Thursday, February 20 in Mumbai. The prestigious award ceremony that honours the talents of film and television industry saw several celebrities gracing the event.

Actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai were among the celebrities who attended the event, which was hosted by actor Ravi Dubey. Malaika stole the show as she walked the red carpet in a traditional look, while Divyanka of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looked stunning in a green sequined saree. Dheeraj Dhooper from Kundali Bhagya looked dapper in a white shirt and blazer paired up with black trousers.

Hrithik Roshan was honoured with the Best Actor award for Super 30 while the movie bagged the Best Film trophy. South sensation Kiccha Sudeep received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the 'most promising actor. Harshad and Divyanka were honoured with the Best TV actor and actress awards, respectively, at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, who was nominated for best actress in a television series, took home the 'Most Favourite Jodi' award that she shared with Shabbir Ahluwali.

Take a look at the list of winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020:

Best Film - Super 30

Best Actor - Hrithik Roshan

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress in Television Series - Divyanka Tripathi

Most Promising Actor - Kiccha Sudeep

Most Favourite Television Actor - Harshad Chopda

Most Favourite Jodi in Television Series - Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Television Series - Kumkum Bhagya

Best Reality Show - Bigg Boss 13

Best Playback Singer Male - Armaan Malik