America's gun control policies have been a hot debate over the years, spurred only by the numerous high school shootings that have happened in the recent past. In the middle of it all, former pro-footballer Jay Feely has managed to spark the discussion further after he shared a photo from his daughter's prom night.

Feely captioned the photo tweet, saying: "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys". The photo showed him standing in between his daughter and her prom date, and Feely was holding a gun, which could be assumed as an over-protective father joke.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

This seemed to outrage a lot of people on Twitter, who raised their concerns over how a sensitive issue like this could be considered as a topic for a joke. But another side of Twitter thinks Feely was being a "bad** dad" and "pure savage" with his photo with the gun.

Shannon Watts tweeted against the entire concept of the joke, saying: "Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of "let's pretend I'm going to shoot my daughter's date for impugning her chastity" pics."

Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of “let’s pretend I’m going to shoot my daughter’s date for for impugning her chastity” pics. https://t.co/JRkhQTmKRV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 22, 2018

But she was also countered with an explanation behind the hashtag reference in the tweet. Twitter user Mike McLeod wrote: "He's referencing a scene in the movie #BadBoys2 The kid knows it's a joke— it's not pointed at anyone and barely in the picture. I'm sure there's a picture with his daughter and just the date also. This isn't anything to blow out of proportion."

He’s referencing a scene in the movie #BadBoys2

The kid knows it’s a joke— it’s not pointed at anyone and barely in the picture. I’m sure there’s a picture with his daughter and just the date also. This isn’t anything to blow out of proportion. https://t.co/OWWQGxhKpF — Mike McLeod (@CMichaelMcLeod) April 22, 2018

There were also concerns about a female self-agency that Twitter users managed to raise over the photo, while others didn't seem to mind it all that much and considered the fact that people are taking offense to this photo, as the real joke.

All in all, this is what Twitter had to say.

Cool to know if your daughter has any self agency you’ll shoot her boyfriend. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) April 22, 2018

The Stoneman Douglas shooting was 2 months ago.



But sure, let's make jokes about murdering high schoolers. https://t.co/Km3j9G4Ffn — Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 22, 2018

I had dinner with my daughter’s date a week before. I asked their plans, told them to call if they needed anything. Told my daughter to take care. No guns necessary. https://t.co/XojIzWTcxW — Thomas Greene (@doubting_t) April 22, 2018

How is this responsible gun ownership? When did guns become a vehicle for twisted humor? What in the hell is wrong with this guy? https://t.co/aV7Eyk8Der — Tracy (@TracyFootworks) April 22, 2018

What a badass dad. https://t.co/0fC4Uzead6 — Adam Bremmeyer (@AdamBremmeyer) April 22, 2018