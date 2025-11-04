Amaal Malik's graph inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. From being touted as one of the finalists to receiving massive backlash and hatred from the entire nation, the music composer has witnessed both ends of the spectrum inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Now, his father, Daboo Malik, has spoken about his game and his secret lover.

On health, hatred and secret lover

In an interview with SCREEN, Daboo Malik said that when Amaal went into the show, they thought it would do him good. He said that they expected a very different kind of exposure, but things completely backflipped. He expressed shock over being slammed for his parenting style and getting abuse on social media.

Amaal has maintained that he has a possible connection outside the house whom he would like to meet and propose to after exiting the house. The singer hasn't taken any names but only said that he has known her for a very long time. Now, Daboo Malik has said that he is not aware of any such person. He went on to call the girlfriend 'fictional' and 'three-dimensional.'

"It is an invisible love story, I am going to write a script on that. There was a man who created a lover in a third dimension, and he is loving her there. That's all I know. We have not met the person. However, it was my dream to see him develop a love story on the show," he said.

On Amaal staying inside the house despite the hate and health issues, he asked people to vote him out if they don't like him.

"When he is getting so much hate and dislike, I don't understand who is stopping him. They say Salman Khan and the channel are siding with him, but I don't have an answer to that. People are criticizing him. I accept the hatred, but then why are you stopping him. Do something so that he is not kept on the show any longer," he concluded.